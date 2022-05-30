Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) PT Lowered to GBX 850

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,650 ($20.76) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.04) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

OCDGF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

