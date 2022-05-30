Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €10.70 ($11.38) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.13) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.60 ($10.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.20 ($11.91) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

