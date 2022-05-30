Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “
NLST stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.45 and a beta of 1.06. Netlist has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.
Netlist Company Profile (Get Rating)
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
