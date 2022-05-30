Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Price Target Cut to €25.00

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JNPKF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

