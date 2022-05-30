Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Price Target Cut to €25.00

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
JNPKF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.
