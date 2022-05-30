Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Price Target to C$0.30

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Legend Power Systems stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
About Legend Power Systems (Get Rating)
