Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Price Target to C$0.30

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Legend Power Systems stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

About Legend Power Systems (Get Rating)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.