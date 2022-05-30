JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.72) to €16.90 ($17.98) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

