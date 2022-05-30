Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte), is a Mexican banking and financial services holding company. It is one of the largest commercial banks of Mexico by assets and loans, and the largest retirement fund administrator. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit cards, among others. The Savings division offers products related to insurance and pension schemes. The Brokerage division focuses on the investment funds management and securities trading. The Other financial services division includes leasing, factoring, portfolio management and warehousing, among others. The Bank offers financial products and services to individual and business customers. GFNorte is one of the banks with better quality assets within the Mexican financial system and possesses adequate capitalization and liquidity levels. “

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $35.16 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.5109 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.