Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,080

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,080 ($76.51) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,598.75.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.8905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

