KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBCSY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €69.00 ($73.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.32.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $2.7804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

