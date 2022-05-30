Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $10.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

