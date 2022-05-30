Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KAIKY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $41.21.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

