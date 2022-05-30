Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Shares of LGRVF opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. Legrand has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

