HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.00) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($84.04) to €78.00 ($82.98) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($117.02) to €89.00 ($94.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $36.84 on Friday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

