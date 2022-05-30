Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €2.15 ($2.29) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.40) to €2.70 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.15 ($3.35) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.73.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

