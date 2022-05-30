Fangdd Network Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 7th (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

DUO opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 395,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

