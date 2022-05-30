DA Davidson Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

