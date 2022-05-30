Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $239.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Workday to $230.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

