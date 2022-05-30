Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 463,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

