Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) to “Hold”

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
