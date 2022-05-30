BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $813.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

