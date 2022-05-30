Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on YTEN. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

