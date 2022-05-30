BTIG Research Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $184.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 321.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,979,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Zscaler by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.