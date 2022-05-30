Cowen Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $194.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $405.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

Shares of ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.93.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

