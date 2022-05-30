Head to Head Contrast: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) versus Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get iSpecimen alerts:

This table compares iSpecimen and Incyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $11.14 million 2.45 -$8.96 million N/A N/A Incyte $2.99 billion 5.73 $948.58 million $4.20 18.38

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -69.07% -36.81% -27.80% Incyte 29.95% 12.77% 9.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iSpecimen and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Incyte 1 3 6 0 2.50

iSpecimen presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 547.25%. Incyte has a consensus target price of $87.09, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Incyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Incyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Incyte beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSpecimen Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); itacitinib, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat naïve chronic GVHD; and pemigatinib for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, myeloproliferative syndrome, and tumor agnostic. In addition, the company engages in developing Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. Additionally, it develops Retifanlimab that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Merus N.V.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Innovent Biologics, Inc.; Zai Lab Limited; Cellenkos, Inc.; and Nimble Therapeutics, as well as clinical collaborations with MorphoSys AG and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.