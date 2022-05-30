Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($125.53) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vinci from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

