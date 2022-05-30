AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the April 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

