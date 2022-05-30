Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wesfarmers in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

