Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

May 30th, 2022

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $20.15 on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

