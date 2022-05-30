Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $20.15 on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.