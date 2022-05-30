Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of YATRY opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Yamato has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

