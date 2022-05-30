Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.