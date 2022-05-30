Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

OSCR stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,557 shares of company stock worth $304,575 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

