Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Decreases By 35.2%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $464.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.08. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $383.00 and a twelve month high of $502.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG ( OTCMKTS:ZFSVF Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.