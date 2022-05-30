Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of WFTSF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
