Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WFTSF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

