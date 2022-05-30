Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 258,883 shares of company stock worth $25,260,389. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

