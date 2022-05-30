Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.