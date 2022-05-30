Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $5,288,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

