Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.84. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.99.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

