Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

