MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 841,218 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $10,458,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,407,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,431,000 after purchasing an additional 503,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.