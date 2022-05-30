Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

LUCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

