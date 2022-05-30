MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.75%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

