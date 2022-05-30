Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 601 ($7.56) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 516 ($6.49).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 715 ($9.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.06) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 689.56 ($8.68).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 576.80 ($7.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 614.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 662.99. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

