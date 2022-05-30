Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.54) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.80) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 620 ($7.80) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 525.71 ($6.62).

LON AV opened at GBX 440.90 ($5.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 429.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 420.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 384 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.63).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($630,885.11). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,156.13).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

