Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AAWW opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

