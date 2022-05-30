Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.

ADMP opened at $0.46 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.