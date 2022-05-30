KeyCorp Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Griffin Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.10.

Autodesk stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.25. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

