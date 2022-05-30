Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $117.00 at SVB Leerink

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.19.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $117.53 on Friday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $109.53 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after buying an additional 104,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after buying an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

