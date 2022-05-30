Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NTCO opened at $7.13 on Monday. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

