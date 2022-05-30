Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Up 96.2% in May

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPCB opened at $9.79 on Monday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

