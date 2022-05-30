AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 96.2% in May

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AFB opened at $11.95 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

